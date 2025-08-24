‘Emily in Paris’ crew mourns loss of assistant director as filming resumes

'Emily in Paris' surprises fans with recent update

Emily in Paris has resumed filming in Venice after assistant director Diego Borella tragically collapsed on set.

Lily Collins, who is set to portray her iconic role as Emily Cooper in the upcoming season, was spotted filming just days after the devastating incident.

On Saturday, August 23, Collins, 36, was spotted in the streets of the Italian city, surrounded by crew members, as she boarded a boat with her co-star Eugenio Franceschini.

In the viral image, the Love, Rosie star is wearing a colourful floral dress paired with hoop earrings.

Collins was also carrying a water flask and appeared fully focused on the shoot.

Franceschini, on the other hand, was seen in a burgundy polo shirt layered with pinkish suit jacket, paired with orange trousers.

This comes shortly after the show’s third assistant director suffered a fatal heart attack while shooting the final scene on set.

A Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

For the unversed, Emily in Paris season five is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2025.