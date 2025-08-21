Alec Baldwin’s struggling for cash after career downfall: Report

Alec Baldwin has recently seen a downfall of his career after the Rust fatal shooting amid cash woes.

According to RadarOnline.com, an industry source revealed that the actor, who was once considered a “Hollywood royalty” is now forced to sell himself like a “novelty item”.

It is pertinent to mention that Alec is struggling for cash these days, which is why, he is trying to raise quick cash with personal appearances at Comic Con events in places like Rhode Island, Salt Lake City and San Diego.

For this reason, The Departed star hosted the reopening of a Planet Hollywood in Times Square for a reportedly hefty appearance fee earlier this year.

Another source noted that the shooting case of Halyna Hutchins in 2021 ruined the actor’s reputation in the entertainment industry and, all of this, affected his finances.

Millions were spent for his defense and even his lawyer charged a staggering $2,025 per hour.

Moreover, Alec was “months late” paying off the multimillion-dollar settlement owed to Halyna’s family due to unlawful death lawsuit, per Variety.

Not only that, the actor also did a reality show, The Baldwins, featuring his wife, Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children only for the whopping $300,000 per episode payday.

However, critics mentioned that it was quickly cancelled due to poor ratings.

A tipster noted, “They're in a pretty dark place.”

“Nothing seems to be breaking their way after the trial and the reality show disaster,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “This is a far cry from the days when he was the toast of the Oscar parties. Instead, he's crassly selling what's left of his reputation.”