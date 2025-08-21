James Gunn's 'Peacemaker 2' is similar to popular novel from 1980s

'Superman' director points out difference between season one and two of 'Peacemaker'

John Cena’s Peacemaker season 2 has officially been released on HBO Max.

The new action series created by DC CEO James Gunn follows the story of Christopher Smith who is forced to join a black ops squad and eliminate parasites that have taken over the human bodies worldwide.

The 59-year-old filmmaker has shared the difference between the first and second season while also revealing that it is not related to multiverse story.

According to Gunn, Peacemaker 2 has similar story to the famous 1980s novel named The Counterlife by Philip Roth.

During a chat with Interview, the DC boss added, “Peacemaker Season 2 really is the Christopher Smith season. It’s about the character of Christopher Smith. It is much more about him than it is about a superhero named Peacemaker.”

“It’s about him discovering this other world, which is sort of Xerox of his world with minor differences. And those minor differences seem to be that everything is better for Peacemaker”, said James.

Roth’s novel is about people living their dreams of escape and renewal. Some of them go far as to risk their lives to alter destinies.

Peacemaker season 2 features Cena along with Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma and Danielle Brooks.