James Gunn reveals how the DC Universe is different from MCU

James Gunn has recently revealed how the DCU is different from MCU.

The Suicide Squad director shared his thoughts during a conversation with Rainn Wilson for Interview Magazine.

“You talk about George RR Martin, and he is really one of the guys who I love and look up to,” said the 59-year-old.

James explained that he’s an “enormous fan of his and people say, ‘Oh, the DCU is doing what MCU is’”.

However, the Guardians of the Galaxy director shared, “I think it really is a lot more to me what the Game of Thrones world is like or what Star Wars is like.”

“Because we’re building a universe and then picking out little pieces of it and telling individual stories from that universe,” added James.

It is pertinent to mention that the American movie-maker is leading with the animated series Creature Commandos, a lineup that includes characters like Doctor Phosphorus and Frankenstein. That’s followed by Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

Meanwhile, James opened up about a major detail about the Superman sequel movie in an interview to Deadline’s podcast, Crew Call with Anthony D’Alessandro,” where he talked about the Superman movie and DCU in general.

While talking about follow-up to the Superman movie, the director pointed out, “It’s within the group of characters we’ve already met, and Superman’s an important element of it.”

“So, that’s what I’ll say, but like that movie, that treatment is done,” he added.