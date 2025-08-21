Ioan Gruffudd's legal battle with ex-wife Alice Evans takes new turn

Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd got hit by a major setback amid his legal war with former spouse Alice Evans.

Gruffudd’s legal journey took a new turn when Matt Russakow, his lawyer in the Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DVRO) case, has quit during the actor’s ongoing attempt to make a restraining order against Evans, 57, permanent.

Citing an "irreconcilable breakdown" in their attorney-client relationship, the lawyer has terminated his representation of Gruffudd, 51.

Russakow’s departure comes amid the Titanic actor’s claims that recent distressing texts, allegedly from his children, were actually sent by his ex-wife as part of a "harassment campaign," an accusation Evans denies.

Gruffudd is now set to face a scheduling conference in September and a mediation settlement in December.

If no agreement is reached regarding child support, spousal support, and the restraining order, the case will go to trial.

The former couple shares two daughters named Ella and Elsie, born in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Additionally, Gruffudd, who left Evans in 2021, recently appeared in court with his pregnant wife, actress Bianca Wallace.

Wallace, 33, maintains there was no overlap between their relationship and his previous marriage.