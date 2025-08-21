Jennifer Lopez bold transformation in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' surprises fans: Watch

The official trailer for the highly anticipated film Kiss of the Spider Woman has dropped, and Jennifer Lopez's bold new look has fans buzzing.

The 56-year-old superstar dazzles in a variety of looks throughout the trailer, but her blonde transformation has captured the most attention.

Fans are drawing comparisons to legendary icons from Hollywood's past, with some noting she resembles Jean Harlow mixed with Gwen Stefani, while others see a likeness to Madonna during her Blonde Ambition tour.

The film, directed by Academy Award winner Bill Condon, tells the story of Valentin, a political prisoner, and Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency, who form an unlikely bond while sharing a cell.

Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna, played by Lopez. The film features dazzling musical sequences, with Lopez donning ornate 1950s-inspired gowns and dancing through staged numbers.

The trailer's release coincides with the one-year anniversary of Lopez's divorce filing from Ben Affleck, who serves as a producer on the film.

The Atlas star has spoken about the emotional weight of the role, saying, "It was one of the most beautiful moviemaking experiences I've ever had, and also at a difficult time in my life. But it ... just filled a part of me that was waiting to kind of come alive for so long."

She also reflected on the story's deeper message, stating, "This very intense experience they have of being locked in the cell together and helping each other survive, they're able to see straight into [the] humanity in one another and fall in love. To me, that is the real definition of love."

Kiss of the Spider Woman is based on Manuel Puig's 1976 novel and the Tony Award-winning 1993 Broadway musical of the same name.

The film features an acclaimed cast, including Diego Luna and Tonatiuh, and had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 10.