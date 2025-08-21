Austin Butler responds to 'Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary reunion

Austin Butler has recently addressed his return to the Hannah Montana for its upcoming 20th anniversary reunion.

The Elvis star responded to a rumour of reuniting with Miley Cyrus for anniversary celebration during an interview with Metro Entertainment at the London premiere of Caught Stealing.

Austin replied, “Is that a thing?”

Later, he said, “Wow, wow. 20 years? That's crazy.”

For the unversed, Austin first appeared on Hannah Montana in its first season with a small role as Toby, the ex-boyfriend of Miley’s classmate Becca Weller (played by Kirby Bliss Blanton) in the episode, Oops! I Meddled Again back in 2006.

Then, the Dune: Part Two actor made a comeback to the show in season two in a more significant role as Derek Hanson, the cousin of Miley's crush Lucas (played by Sterling Knight), in the episode, My Best Friend's Boyfriend.

When asked about playing Derek again, Austin finally responded, “I don't know, I hadn't thought about it till just now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bikeriders star reflected on the time he spent on Hannah Montana.

“I have such great memories… We had a lot of fun. So, I don't know!” he added.

Meanwhile, Miley also talked about 20th anniversary celebration last month during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“It's about to be the 20-year Hannahversary! Trust me, I wanna design something really, really special for it, because it really was the beginning of all of this that sits here today,” explained the Flowers crooner.