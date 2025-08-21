Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle set to shine in Broadway revival of 'Proof'

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of David Auburn's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning play, Proof, is all set to dazzle audiences next spring.

Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle, two of Hollywood's most talented actors, will make their Broadway debuts in this limited engagement production, bringing their star power to the stage.

Proof tells the poignant story of Catherine, a young woman grappling with her late father's mathematical genius and mental illness.

As she navigates her complex relationship with her father and struggles to prove the authorship of a groundbreaking mathematical proof, Catherine's journey becomes a powerful exploration of love, legacy, and logic.

Ayo Edebiri, known for her Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-winning performance as sous-chef Sydney on FX's The Bear, will play the role of Catherine.

Don Cheadle, an Oscar-nominated actor and two-time Golden Globe winner, will portray Robert, Catherine's father. Both actors are excited to bring this powerful story to life on Broadway.

The production boasts an impressive creative team, including:

Director: Thomas Kail, known for his work on "Hamilton"

Original Music: Kris Bowers, Academy Award- and Emmy-winning composer

Scenic Design: Teresa L. Williams

Costume Design: Dede Ayite, Tony Award-winning costume designer

Lighting Design: Amanda Zieve

The Proof revival is set to begin previews on March 31, 2026, at a Shubert theater to be announced, with opening night scheduled for April 16, 2026.

Edebiri is a versatile talent, acclaimed for her work on The Bear, Inside Out 2, Bottoms, and Abbott Elementary.

Cheadle is a celebrated actor, director, and producer, known for his roles in Hotel Rwanda, Crash, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.