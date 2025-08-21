Aryan Khan’s directorial debut sparks online buzz with star-studded lineup

Aryan Khan sparks online buzz after offering glimpse into upcoming series

Aryan Khan has recently turned heads after dropping the teaser of his new project Ba****ds of Bollywood.

The 27-year-old, elder son of Shah Rukh Khan, sparked online buzz with his controversial series.

On Wednesday, August 20, Netflix unveiled the first look of the much-awaited show, announcing that it will premiere on Thursday, September 18.

The teaser opens with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star’s voice over, saying, “Bollywood… the city of dreams. But this city doesn’t belong to everyone. In this world of dreams, some people are born into a hero’s home, while others are born to become heroes.”

In addition, the trailer also highlights Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s on-screen bond through humorous dialogues, while the Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas star Sahher Bamba is seen in romantic sequences with Lakshya’s character.

It is pertinent to mention that the star-studded line-up further features Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar in special appearances.

Aryan’s directorial venture was launched in grand style in Mumbai, with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan by his side.

Ba****ds of Bollywood centres on the struggles of young and emerging artists in the industry, while taking a dig at the film world.