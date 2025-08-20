'Emily In Paris' season 5 release date announced: See first look

Netflix shares first glimpse of the new season featuring Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo

Lily Collins starrer Emily in Paris season 5 has finally received the much-anticipated update from Netflix.

Taking it to Instagram, the streaming giant dropped the first glimpse of the upcoming season while also unveiling the official release date of the new part.

The picture showed Emily, played by Collins, experiencing her professional and personal life in Italy with boyfriend Marcello, portrayed by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini.

The fifth part of the much-awaited comedy drama series is slated to release on December 18.

The official social media handle of the show read, “Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18.”

Netflix shared some really glamorous images featured Lily, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, and William Abadie.

According to the official synopsis of the series, Emily, head of Agence Grateau Rome, will now facing personal and professional challenges away from France. She will now be strolling around Rome.

It read, “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks.”

“Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”