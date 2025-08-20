'Emily In Paris' season 5 release date announced: See first look

Lily Collins starrer Emily in Paris season 5 has finally received the much-anticipated update from Netflix.
Taking it to Instagram, the streaming giant dropped the first glimpse of the upcoming season while also unveiling the official release date of the new part.
The picture showed Emily, played by Collins, experiencing her professional and personal life in Italy with boyfriend Marcello, portrayed by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini.
The fifth part of the much-awaited comedy drama series is slated to release on December 18.
The official social media handle of the show read, “Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18.”
Netflix shared some really glamorous images featured Lily, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, and William Abadie.
According to the official synopsis of the series, Emily, head of Agence Grateau Rome, will now facing personal and professional challenges away from France. She will now be strolling around Rome.
It read, “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks.”
“Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”
Jenna Ortega stars alongside Percy White Hynes in ‘Winter Spring Summer or Fall’
Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reflect on their legacies within ‘Star Wars’ universe
Matthew Perry, known for fan favorite role as Chandler Bing on Friends, tragically died in late 2023
Lana Parrilla gushes about her character Regina/Evil Queen from ‘Once Upon a Time’
Hollywood files a lawsuit in reaction to sexual harassment allegations by 'Horizon' stuntwoman Devyn LaBella.
Brad Pitt returns to Hollywood set weeks after his mom’s death