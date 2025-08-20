Quentin Tarantino has special plans for his debut play set to premiere in London

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel is in the making

Quentin Tarantino’s first ever theatre play is set to premiere in London soon.

The 62-year-old filmmaker is widely known for making films like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Kill Bill: Vol.1 and Reservoir Dogs.

This is going to be his first time of directing a play. While speaking at The Church of Tarantino podcast, the American director revealed that the stage play, which is yet untitled, will be a comedy.

He further spoke about converting this new venture into his 10th and final cinematic project, but there is a condition.

According to Tarantino, if the drama turns out to be a success, only then he would transform it into a movie.

He said at the podcast, “The play is all written, it is absolutely the next thing that I’m going to [do] and we will start the ball rolling on it in January.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood creator stated, “I’m preparing for it to be a success. If it is a flop, then I will be done very quickly.”

In the past, Quentin opened that he had made nine movies in his career and intends bid farewell to career after 10th movie.