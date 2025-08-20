'Fantastic Four: First Steps' actor makes shocking statement about Hollywood

Pedro Pascal marks his MCU debut with 'Mister Fantastic'

actor has made a rare statement about being a part of showbiz.

Paul Walter Hauser, who is widely known as a comedian and a professional wrestler, confessed that he feels more welcomed among his wresting fans rather than Hollywood.

The 38-year-old actor, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, opened that when he walks into a wrestling arena, he has a bunch of nerdy fans asking for autographs; they make him feel like one of them.

According to Paul, this is not the case in the entertainment industry as it feels more like awkward “high school thing.”

He said, "Whereas, when I’m at a Hollywood function or a premiere, it feels like that awkward high school thing [where] there’s a bunch of pretty people who are saying all the right things.”

“And I’m the only one who wants to truly be some sort of unleashed version of themselves, and I feel very alone in that for some reason."

Hauser is known for starring in multiple big projects namely The Naked Gun, Black Bird, Americana, Queenpins and many more.

He will also be playing a significant role in Bruce Springsteen’s biopic titled Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which is slated to release on October 24, 2025.