'Harry Potter' series finally introduces Weasley children

Accio Weasleys! The Burrow is about to get a whole lot livelier as the new Harry Potter series finally introduces the beloved Weasley children.

With the upcoming HBO series in full swing at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in the U.K. unveiled the casting for four of Ron Weasley’s siblings, Fred, George, Percy and Ginny.

With their flaming red hair, mischievous charm, and endless loyalty, the magical siblings are set to bring the chaos back to Hogwarts.

Twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland will star as Fred and George Weasley, Ruari Spooner will play Percy Weasley, meanwhile, Gracie Cochrane is Ginny Weasley.

The news was announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 19, alongside a selfie of the reel life siblings, including Alastair Stout, who has been tapped to portray Ron.

"Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough…" the caption of the social media post reads, referring to the family’s second eldest son, who moved to Romania after graduating from Hogwarts to study dragons.

As for who will play Bill Weasley—the eldest of the Weasley children— originally portrayed by Domhnall Gleeson in the films, remains under wraps.