Robert Downey Jr makes special request to 'Avengers: Doomsday' makers

'Avengers: Doomsday' to bring back Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston as 'Thor' and 'Loki'

Robert Downey Jr, who will be appearing in the upcoming Avengers movie, made a special request to the makers of the movie during the shoot.

Directed by Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will reunite the MCU actors including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

It is pertinent to mention that Robert will not be appearing as Tony Stark aka "Iron Man" in the film, rather he will be plating antagonist "Doctor Doom" opposite the world saviours.

Reportedly, the filming of the new Marvel flick has kickstarted in the outskirts of London.

Insiders Jeff Sneider and John Rocha revealed at The Hot Mic podcast that the 60-year-old was not physically present at the shoot in the initial days. His body double appeared on the set while contributed his voice.

However, he was not satisfied with the results and therefore asked to makers to reshoot those scenes.

Jeff said, "I heard Doomsday had to undergo three weeks of reshoots at Downey's request.”

"There were times when Downey would be present on set to read lines for Doctor Doom but not be involved in the scenes.”

He explained, “Eventually Downey realized the situation was not working, and requested to reshoot the entire three weeks of scenes, with him in the actual Doctor Doom costume."

The forthcoming action sci-fi is slated to release on December 18, 2026.