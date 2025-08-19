Colin Farrell expresses feelings after achieving another big milestone

Colin Farrell bagged an Academy Nomination this year for limited series 'Penguin'

Penguin star Colin Farrell has unlocked another major achievement after bagging an Academy Award nomination.

In Bruges actor is all set to receive an honorary award next month in Switzerland.

The Dublin based actor, who now lives in the USA, will be receiving the 2025 Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival in a move to celebrate his success as an actor.

Colin, while expressing his happiness on achieving this milestone, said, “I’d like to thank Zurich Film Festival for inviting Ballad of a Small Player to the festival, and for honouring me with the Golden Icon Award.”

The 49-year-old Irish star feels "beyond excited" as it will be his first visit to the city.

He added, “It’ll be my first time visiting the beautiful city of Zurich and I’m beyond excited to walk its streets, drink its coffee and move amongst its people.”

“It's both generous and humbling to have my years of making film recognised by such a storied festival, one that champions film from all corners of the globe”, stated Farrell.

His upcoming film Ballad of a Small Player is slated to release on October 16, 2025.