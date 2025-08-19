'Penguin' star Colin Farrell already generating Oscar buzz with new film

Colin Farrell's 'Ballad of a Small Player' trailer is out now

Colin Farrell, who is globally acclaimed for his depiction of DC villain Penguin, has taken yet another challenging character for his new film.

The Irish star will now be playing a Gambler in the upcoming Netflix movie, Ballad of a Small Player.

Earlier today, the streaming giant dropped the official teaser trailer of the movie that showcased Colin playing a gambler, who is spending his days and nights at the Casino while drinking heavily.

The synopsis of the film reads, “Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) is laying low in Macau – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left.”

“Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own.”

Directed by Conclave and All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger, the psychological thriller also features Alex Jennings, Fala Chen, Tilda Swinton and Jason Tobin.

Ballad of a Small Player is based on Lawrence Osbourne’s 2014 novel of the same name.

The 49-year-old star’s new film is already generating Oscar buzz ahead of its official release.

Previosuly, Farrell bagged an Academy Award nomination HBO limited series, Penguin.