Boney Kapoor confirms 'No Entry 2' without original cast: 'I will always regret it'

Boney Kapoor is opening up about casting Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor in No Entry 2 after waiting for almost a decade.

During an exclusive interview with Instant Bollywood, the producer explained that despite his eagerness to cast the same actors in the film, things didn’t turn out as planned.

Expressing his regret, he told the outlet, “Everybody had their own reasons, and I respect those reasons. But yes, I will always regret not having Salman, Anil, and Fardeen in No Entry 2.”

While he admitted to waiting a long time for the entire cast to come together, Boney said he missed out on a great opportunity for a potential remake.

He said the film will always feel incomplete without the original cast, and he will miss them dearly—even if it proves to be a success.

For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly signed on for the sequel as she gears up to follow in Bipasha Basu’s footsteps.

The starrer will now feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles and is slated to go on floors by mid-2025.