Deepika Padukone begins preparations for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film

Deepika Padukone set to star alongside Allu Arjun in upcoming project

Deepika Padukone is juggling multiple projects as she is set to collaborate with Allu Arjun for AA22xA6, while King is also in the pipeline.

The 39-year-old actress, who rose to fame with her debut performance in Om Shanti Om, is expected to start shooting in November 2025.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Deepika Padukone has begun prep for the film, and is expected to join the set in the month November 2025. She has allotted 100 days for the film shoot, and is expected to can dramatic and action-packed sequences through the journey. It’s Deepika Padukone like never before along with Allu Arjun. The team has designed a special look of a warrior as also weapons for Deepika’s character.”

It is pertinent to mention that Atlee’s directorial is said to be one of the most advanced films in Indian cinema.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the source claimed, “AA22xA6 will be shot until September 2026, and the makers are aiming to bring it on the big screen towards the second half of 2027. Allu Arjun has blocked his calendar exclusively for Atlee’s next and is passionately giving it all to the most prestigious film of his career.”

For the unversed, the Pathaan star’s upcoming film King is scheduled to go on floors in October.

King, also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, is expected to release in 2027.