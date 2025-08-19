Paige DeSorbo seen on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set after 'Summer House' exit

Looks like Paige DeSorbo is trading Hamptons drama for high fashion chaos.

The former Summer House star was recently spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

She was wearing a feathery pink mini dress with her long locks pulled back neatly in a ponytail while strutting down the New York City sidewalk on Monday, August 18.

It appeared that the former reality star was not being filmed at the time when the photos were taken, as she was holding her phone and wearing a comfortable pair of slides.

Notably, neither Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci nor Emily Blunt were seen in photos with the N.Y.C. born internet personality.

The foursome is returning as their iconic characters from the beloved 2006 film: Miranda Priestley, Andy Sachs, Nigel Kipling and Emily Charlton, respectively.

The podcaster has been seen at the set of the highly anticipated sequel two months after announcing her exit from Summer House via a statement to her Instagram Stories.

"I have a little life update for you: I've made the decision not to return to Summer House," the fashion influencer, who joined the Bravo reality series in 2019, wrote at the time.

Amid the buzz It remains unclear to what extent DeSorbo, 32, is involved in The Devil Wears Prada 2, or if she will be playing herself or a different character.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.