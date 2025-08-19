Kevin Costner ready to explore new career option after box office failure

Kevin Costner has recently decided to explore new options in the acting career after Horizon box office failure and bitter exit from TV show, Yellowstone.

The Hollywood veteran has reportedly inked a deal with Amazon MGM studios to star in his first-ever comedy, Honeymoon with Harry alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, this movie is likely to mark Kevin’s first project since Horizon's poor box office performance.

Earlier, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kevin discussed the box office result of his movie, Horizon that faced a tough opening weekend after its release on June 28, 2024.

The actor recalled that he was “really happy that Horizon like what it’s supposed to look like” on the big screen.

“That’s really important to me in this process,” he stated.

Kevin continued, “Would I love that it would be highly, highly successful? 'Of course, I’d like that. My ego would like that; everyone would like that.”

“But I am happiest that the movie that you and I are talking about looks the way I want it to look,” said the 70-year-old.

Back in June, Kevin disclosed that he has no intention of retirement anytime soon.

“I don't even think about retiring, because I'll just move to the next thing that captures my imagination,” he told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Kevin shared what he wants to do with his career in the future.

“I have that list, [but] I don't refer to it that way. But certainly, my eyes and my enthusiasms are wide open and very big,” added the actor.