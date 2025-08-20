‘House of Guinness’ first look, release date finally revealed

House of Guinness, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, has announced its release date.

The highly anticipated series about the family behind the Guinness brewing company in 19th century Dublin and New York, has also dropped its first look featuring the star-studded cast.

"It's the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world. They’re young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand," Knight tells Tudum.

"The first priority is: Don’t screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger," he added.

"House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties the Guinness Family," a logline from Netflix reads.

"Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness."

The cast includes, Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness, Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness, Ann Skelly as Adelaide Guinness and more stars portraying the historical figures.

Knight revealed that brothers Arthur and Edward are the "heart" of House of Guinness.

"I won't give away the plot but they were given joint stewardship of the brewery for very interesting reasons," he explained.

Knight continued, "Before he died, their father very deliberately chained Arthur and Edward together in responsibility for the brewery. You’ll find out why when you watch."



The House of Guinness is set to premiere on September 25.