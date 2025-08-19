Lana Parrilla talks reprising role in ‘Once Upon a Time’ series

Lana Parrilla talks about returning back to ‘Once Upon a Time’ series

Lana Parrilla gushed about her Once Upon a Time character and how much she would love to play the character once again.

Parrilla played Regina Mills who was initially known as the Evil Queen looking forward to destroy Snow White's happiness.

Once her curse succeeds, she and all the fairy tale characters get transported to the real world where they forget who they were and Regina becomes mayor of the Storybrooke town.

In a recent podcast episode of Tommy DiDario's, I've Never Said This Before, The Tax Collector actress was shown a clip of her co-star Ginnifer Goodwin, who played Snow White/Mary Margaret in the series.

Goodwin in the clip was heard supporting the idea of reboot, saying, "I would like to make that happen. If there was a reboot, I'm just saying I would be interested."

Hearing her co-star's admission, Parrilla said, "I've always had mixed feelings about it because the series ran for so long."

She added, "I was like, I don't know what more we can tell, these characters have been so deeply fleshed out."

Gushing about her affection for the character, Parrilla continued, "But there's always more stories. And that character has a huge piece of my heart, so I would be open to it, for sure."

Also starring, Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas, Robert Carlyle and Jared S. Gilmore, The Once Upon a Time spanned over seven season airing from October 2011 to May 2018.