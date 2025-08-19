Offset discusses ending his marriage to Cardi B: 'It’s a book that’s closed'

Offset offers insight into the end of his marriage to Cardi

Offset is once again opening up about his split from former wife Cardi B ahead of his forthcoming album Kiari.

During an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, the Migos rapper, who split from Cardi for a second time in July 2024, offered an inside glimpse into his latest album as he explained its connection to the end of his marriage.

The 33-year-old told the outlet, “It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on—it’s over and done with.”

Reflecting on his marriage to the mother of his children, Offset said, “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

For the unversed, the former couple tied the knot back in 2017, only to file for divorce three years later in 2020.

The two remained in an on-and-off relationship until they split for the final time in 2024. They share three children; Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, and Blossom—together.