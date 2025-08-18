Matthew Perry’s shocking confession about Julia Roberts, kids resurfaces

'Friends' star's heartbreaking truth about past relationships revealed

Matthew Perry, globally acclaimed as Chandler Bing, passed away in 2023, leaving his fans and followers devastated.

The 54-year-old American Canadian actor died on October 28 "due to acute effects of Ketamine."

Perry had a tumultuous life journey, which included his excessive habit of drinking and smoking.

But, according to his closest friend and colleague Jennifer Aniston, he had quit both and was getting into shape prior to his death.

Two years after his sudden passing, Matthew’s rare confession has resurfaced on the internet about his past relationships and kids.

The 17 Again actor shared hidden secrets in his "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Things" memoir, which included his confession of having kids before his dies.

Perry spoke about his plans of engagement to former partner Lizzy Caplan as he wrote, "I often think if I'd [proposed] now we'd have two kids and a house. Instead, I'm some schmuck who's alone in his house at fifty-three."

Meanwhile, he had also shared about his romance with Julia Roberts. However, the Friends star understood after sometime that he was the problem if his relationships weren't lasting long.

"I manifest something that's wrong with them, and then I break up with them. But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator," he wrote in the chronicle.

Two years before his death, Matthew appeared for the Friends: The Reunion in 2021 along with Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.