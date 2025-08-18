‘Once Upon a Time’ reboot in the making? Deets inside

'Once Upon a Time' reboot will take place or not, it is unclear as of now but some stars are more than eager to reprise their roles in the series.
Previously, Ginnifer Goodwin showed interest in getting into the skin of Snow White/ Mary Margaret.
Now Lana Parrilla has revealed her openness to continue playing her role as Regina/The Evil Queen, which she has previously played for seven seasons.
The 48-year-old expressed her willingness to once again play Regina on Tommy DiDario’s podcast, I’ve Never Said This Before.
The host of the podcast showed Parrilla, Goodwin’s video clip from a red carpet appearance in which she said, "I would like to make that happen. If there was a reboot, I'm just saying I would be interested."
DiDario asked the guest to share her honest take on the ongoing discussion.
"I've always had mixed feelings about it because the series ran for so long," Parrilla confessed.
"I was like, I don't know what more we can tell, these characters have been so deeply fleshed out. But there's always more stories. And that character has a huge piece of my heart, so I would be open to it, for sure."
Parrilla has always been very fond of the series and has been vocal about the impact the series has had on her life.
Her love for the series has been so much that when its finale aired back in 2017, she admitted to having difficulty in accepting that it has ended.
