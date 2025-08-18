Robert Pattinson’s Batman to have crossover with David Corenswet’s Superman?

'Twisters' actor leads James Gunn's 2025 'Superman'

David Corenswet’s depiction of Superman has left DC fans stunned, who now hope to see the character clash with Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Corenswet’s Man of Steel marks as the first DCU movie under the ownership of CEO James Gunn.

However, Pattinson’s caped crusader is also part of the DCU universe, but it came out before the 58-year-old filmmaker took the charge.

Fans are hoping to see Superman with Batman. Some are specifically wanting Pattinson's version to be the one to team up with the 31-year-old actor.

Comedian and Television personality Guy Williams was recently asked by Screen Rant’s Joe Deckelmeier about his opinion over a crossover movie between the superheroes.

Responding from a visual aesthetic standpoint, Williams added, “That is hell of a good question. I would say yes. You’ve got to understand, directors are some of the most amazing creative people in the world.”

He continued, “Their job is to figure out how to take a concept that barely holds in your brain and turn it into a tow-hour story that you can see.”

The 37-year-old is sure that there are some really talented directors out there, who can make this possible.

Meanwhile, the Twilight actor is all set to reprise his DC role in the upcoming sequel, slated to release on October 1, 2027.