Honey Singh reassures fans about ongoing health concerns

Honey Singh takes internet by storm with recent response

Yo Yo Honey Singh has broken his silence on the ongoing discussion about his weight loss.

The 42-year-old rapper, known for his hip-hop music in India, finally addressed the buzz surrounding his recent transformation.

Honey Singh recently took the internet by storm with his response in a viral video that highlighted concerns about his health after reports claimed he lost 17 kg.

Responding in his signature style, he commented, “Nothing happened.. I am working out hard for glorious days.”

Following his response, fans praised the Rani Tu Mein Raja hitmaker for his humorous statement.

One follower wrote, “Honey Paaji himself commented and clarified.”

This came after a fan shared a before-and-after video of the Blue Eyes singer on Instagram, sparking concern about Singh’s health.

In the clip, the fan remarked, “I don’t know why no one has noticed it yet, but something has happened to Honey Singh, For the past two years, he was looking so glamorous, but in some of his recent posts and stories, it seems like something has happened to his nose. Honey Singh goes to the gym every day, but his body seems to be shrinking. I feel like something has happened again in his life that he isn’t telling anyone about.”

The post was captioned, “@yoyohoneysingh are You alright Paaji.”

Notably, Singh has undergone an intense workout routine, losing 17 kg in just one month.

On professional front, the Angreji Beat hitmaker recently sang Laal Pari for Housefull 5.