‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ brings two more stars from ‘TBBT’

The Big Bang Theory’s spin-off series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe shared an exciting update about the series casting.

Kicking off six years after the parent series ended, the creators of the The Big Bang Theory has now announced a new line up of actors for the show.

Joining the lead actor Kevin Sussman (Stuart) are Ryan Cartwright, Josh Brener and Tommy Walker.

Two of these actors has also appeared as guest star in the original series but return to the upcoming series comes with a twist.

Ryan did a one-off guest spot in a Season 6 as a British student in Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) history class who made Leonard (Johnny Galecki) jealous.

Meanwhile, Josh was in two episodes - one in Season 5 and one in Season 6 where he played Stuart’s friend and co-worker Dale.

Both of these actors will be returning as completely new characters, though their roles are yet to be disclosed.

In addition to the new cast members, the stars who are reprising their role in series includes, Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler), and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke).

The series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, will follow the fan-favourite comic book store owner as he navigates life.

Created by Big Bang mastermind Chuck Lorre, the show follows in the footsteps of previous spin-off series Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

The release date for Stuart Fails to Save the World has not been announced yet.