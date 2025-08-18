Corey Mylchreest admits auditioning for beloved Disney character

Corey Mylchreest talks about major Disney role he failed audition for

Corey Mylchreest, known for his role as King George III in Queen Charlotte, opened up about his failed audition for a fan-favourite Disney character.

The Elevator Pitch star revealed that he gave audition for Flynn Rider for the live-action version of Disney’s Tangled.

While speaking to Seventeen Magazine, Mylchreest admitted to his My Oxford Year co-star Sofia Carson that he knows how to sing but still struggled to land the role.

He noted that the film required strong vocals, which led to his unsuccessful audition.

"I think I can say this now because I don't think it’s happening anymore, but I auditioned for Tangled," Mylchreest began.

Carson then requested to see the try-out reel, but the Hostage star swiftly rejected it.

"We don't have the footage anymore. I deleted it and then I burnt it and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on. And then I burnt the room that I did it in. And then I burnt myself."

"No, it wasn't very good," Mylchreest said. "They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience."

Fans of Mylchreest took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing their reaction on Mylchreest on almost playing the beloved character.

"I'd rather have him that actually looks like Flynn Rider but can’t sing rather than some random guy who doesn’t look like him and can sing," a user wrote.

Another fan shared their shock, "shut the f------p Corey Mylchreest auditioned for flynn rider??? Omgg."

"Not Corey telling us he auditioned to play Flynn Rider on a random Wednesday, while eating popcorn. And admitting he can sing, after denying it 691 times," one more added.

Disney previously announced that it would be pausing its live-action adaptation of the beloved 2010 animated movie following the flop performance of Snow White at the box office. The remake was previously in development under director Michael Gracey.