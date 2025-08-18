Bella Ramsey describes her next project with Pedro Pascal

Bella Ramsey wants to explore one genre with Pedro Pascal

Bella Ramsey opened up about what’s next in her to-do list with Pedro Pascal following his character Joel's death in The Last of Us second season.

Ramsay played the character of Ellie in the HBO post-apocalyptic series, who becomes like a surrogate daughter to Pascal's character, Joel.

Ramsey shared a glimpse into her off-screen relationship with Pascal in her latest conversation with the Variety while attending the HBO Emmys nominees event in Hollywood.

Following their hit TV series, Ramsey revealed what kind of project she would like to do next with the Fantastic Four star.

"I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together," she said.

The Worst Witch actress, 21, also revealed the most frequently asked question she gets from fans about Pascal.

"It's, 'How is Pedro Pascal? Is he as nice as he seems?'" the Games of Throne actress said.

"That's mostly what people ask me, and the answer is, 'Yes'…He’s here and I have not seen him in so long. I’m looking around, trying to find him."

She added that this is what their usual conversation looks like. "Most of our texts consist of, 'Where in the world are you? I'm here, are you there? Oh, we just missed each other.'"

Ramsey is nominated for an Emmy for the second time for her work as Ellie on The Last of Us.