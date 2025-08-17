Dacre Montgomery shares personal opinion on 'Stranger Things' new season

Dacre Montgomery reflects on ‘Stranger Things’ journey after walking out

Dacre Montgomery, who has recently quit Stranger Things, for a hiatus, is excited to sit back and watch the show as the audience.

The 30-year-old actor, who played Billy Hargrove in the series, said “I'm excited to watch the last season. I really am,” in a recent interview.

Montgomery went on to tell People Magazine, that he’s really excited to see where the Stranger Things creator go next, “With Stranger Things coming to an end, I'm actually really excited to see — because I know they have so many other amazing ideas and they've been in [the] Stranger Things world for a decade — I'm really excited to see what they do outside of that.”

Montgomery, who formed a close bond to his co-star Sadie Sink who played his half-sister on the show, Max Mayfield, shared that he’s also really excited to see how her career unfolds.

“I'm really excited to just see Sadie's career because she's such a talented actress and she's so hardworking and she's got a lot of other amazing characters and roles outside of Stranger Things,” he said.

When asked about his time on the show, Montgomery reflected, “I think it's amazing to play a character that so many people connected with, felt like they knew someone that was similar, loved the show and loved that character, or even hated that character.”

He continued, “It was all just good fan energy, I guess. And that was really exciting for me to be a part of— something so big and culturally right in the 21st century — to be a part of something that people really, really enjoyed.”