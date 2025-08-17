Shah Rukh Khan slams troll with witty remark after retirement rumours

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on retirement plans after shoulder injury

Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about his future plans, dismissing retirement suggestions.

The 59-year-old star, known for his versatile performances in the industry, addressed the ongoing speculation.

During a #Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter), the Don actor was urged by a user to step down and let emerging stars take over.

The user tweeted, “Brother, you’ve grown old now, consider retiring so that the new kids can move forward.”

In response, the superstar – famous for his savage comebacks – wrote, “Brother, when your childish questions are over, then ask something worthwhile! Until then, consider taking a temporary retirement yourself.”

Fans of the Pathaan actor flooded the social media platform with appreciation.

One fan tweeted, “Nice reply… there is no full stop in success and there won’t be. Really loved your work, dedication, determination. Work until you are taking breath. Get well soon.”

Another added, “never retire.”

Meanwhile, the Jawan star’s much-anticipated film King has been put on hold after Khan sustained a shoulder injury.

As a result, Siddharth Anand’s project has been pushed to 2027.

King also features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and more.