Amitabh Bachchan is on cloud nine as son Abhishek unlocks major achievement

'Baghban' actor pens emotional note for Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has paid a special tribute to son Abhishek as he achieves major milestone in career.

For the 82-year-old legend, this is the proudest moment for him. Not just that, Big B also believes that he has received the "greatest gift" in life with son’s latest achievement.

The 49-year-old Indian actor bagged the Best Actor Award for his film I Want To Talk at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM 2025).

Following his big won, father Amitabh took it to his blog page to express his feelings over this accomplishment.

The Sholay actor wrote, “Abhishek, you are the pride and honour of the family. You fly the flag that Dadaji established and have carried it with valour and hard work.”

He admitted, “At Melbourne, they declared you the Best Actor. There can be no greater gift for a father.”

The Kaun Banega Crorepati host further recalled the time when he was ridiculed for celebrating his son’s achievements.

“Many ridiculed me then, dismissing my words as paternal flamboyance. But that sly laughter has now been silenced by respect and applause.”

The 2024 drama film I Want To Talk featured Abhishek in the lead role alongside Ahilya Bamroo and Janet Carter. The film was directed by Piku director Shoojit Sircar.