Quentin Tarantino explains why is he NOT directing 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

Quentin Tarantino hands over his evergreen film's sequel to David Fincher for 'direction'

Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino has finally unveiled the reason why he is not directing the sequel of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 62-year-old American filmmaker has handed over his iconic 2019 film to the Fight Club director David Fincher.

Earlier in April, the news was confirmed that Brad Pitt is all set to reprise his role as Cliff Booth in the upcoming sequel, with Fincher working on the new Netflix project as director.

Tarantino has disclosed the reason why he handed over the project to the Gone Girl creator.

According to Django Unchained director, he did not want his 10th and final film to be a sequel.

Even though, he confessed that “he love this script”, but “I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked. It just kind of unenthused me.”

While speaking on The Church of Tarantino Podcast, he admitted, “This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory.”

Quentin believes David is the right director for the Pitt starrer film as he knows that The Social Network director “wants to adapt his work and shows a level of seriousness towards his work that I think needs to be taken into account.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood originally starred the Bullet Rain actor along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.