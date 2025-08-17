'Freaky Friday' director finally comments on 'controversial' aspect of the film

'Freakier Friday' reunites Lindsay Lohan with Chad Michael Murray after 22 years

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ evergreen film Freaky Friday has been loved worldwide, but the film does have an aspect that gauged great criticism.

Mark Waters, the creator of the 2003 movie, has finally addressed the controversy revolving around the Asian representation in the flick.

There is a scene where Linday and Jamie argue at a Chinese restaurant, where the owner Pei-Pei (Rosalind Chao) and her mum Lucille Soong try to help them by serving them their fortune cookies, which swap their souls into each other’s body.

While addressing the controversial scene, Waters clarified that he had “no intention of insulting or making fun of any group, while admitting that he was fully aware that it was over the top.”

He explained to Variety, “We’re doing this just to be absurd. Rosalind Chao is a friend and she was in on the joke. She was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to swing for the fences with this.”

“But stepping back from it, of course it’s absolutely absurd but not in a way that is mean-spirited”, added Mark.

According to his perception, he does not think that people who watched the film think of the scene as "mean spirited".

Freakier Friday, the reboot version of the 2003 comedy film, reunites the Lohan and Curtis along with Chad Michael Murray.