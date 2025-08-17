Shah Rukh Khan shares first look of son Aryan directorial debut

Shah Rukh Khan has recently unveiled first look of his son Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated directorial debut with Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

The team also shared a first glimpse of the upcoming series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood on August 17.

Interestingly, the one-minute and 37-second promo opens with King Khan’s famous dialogue from classic Mohabbatein (2000).

Although the voice may remind you of SRK, it’s all Aryan, who marks his arrival and set the tone with his novel cinematic take.

Set against a filmy backdrop, the first glimpse depicts a generational shift, where the romance of the past meets the vision of a new storyteller.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a genre-defying series that “blends self-awareness with sassy humour”.

As Aryan said in the clip that his show is “thoda zayda” (a little more crazy) and it’s all about Bollywood.

He ended the video with a dialogue, inspired by SRK’s Om Shanti Om (2007), “Picture to saalo se baki hai but show ub shoro hoga,” (The movie has been here for years but show begins now).

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor.

As the team dropped the first look, fans have started showering their love to Aryan over his directorial debut.

One wrote, “Why is Aryan's voice sounding exactly like his father making me this emotional?”

Another added, “Oh my God !! The Young version of SRK is back.”

Meanwhile, the preview of Aryan directed series will be out on August 20.