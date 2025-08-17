Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' surpasses Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' at box office

'War 2' sets internet abuzz with recent update after release

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is off to a stellar start, taking the lead over Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.

The action-thriller has set the internet ablaze with its latest box office update.

According to Pinkvilla, War 2 collected over ₹67 crore on its second day, Friday, August 15, while Coolie earned ₹63.50 crore.

This took Ayan Mukerji’s directorial to ₹126 crore, while Coolie stood at ₹139 crore after two days.

However, both films witnessed a significant dip in collections on Saturday, August 16.

The sequel to the 2019 hit War has so far grossed ₹135.53 crore after opening with ₹52 crore on Day 1.

In comparison, Rajinikanth’s action-thriller enjoyed a steady global start on opening day but trailed behind Roshan’s film in India.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported, “War 2 is the biggest tentpole film of India in 2025, and everything about it is hugely anticipated. Everyone’s eyes are on Hrithik and NTR’s dance number, and Aditya Chopra is well aware of this. He wants to keep building the hype and hunger for this song till the release, and not give the full song to people to watch it for free.”

War 2, starring the Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai star, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, released on Thursday, August 14.

On the same day, Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, also hit the big screens.

For the unversed, both films collectively delivered the Indian film industry its second-biggest box office day on Friday, August 15.