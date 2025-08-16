Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan parted ways for THIS reason

Malaika Arora gets candid about ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora recently made headlines as she opened up about her separation from former husband Arbaaz Khan.

The 51-year-old actress, who shares a son, Arhaan, with Arbaaz, reflected on her broken marriage.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Dabangg star said, “I would have loved for my marriage to be forever, but that didn’t happen. But that doesn’t mean I have lost faith in love, or that doesn’t mean what I have done is a huge mistake. It doesn’t mean I could have changed the course of my life, no! Things that have been meant to happen, happened.

“There were many situations where one tries to work on things to make sure something good comes out. But I think it came to a point where we decided that this is not going to work.”

Later in the interview, the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa fame addressed the mainstream societal views while reflecting on her past relationship.

Speaking to the outlet, she explained, “People think it’s wrong to put yourself first. ‘How can you put yourself first? You have to put your child, family first.’ What is wrong or harm about putting yourself first? At that point, I needed to be happy before trying to work anything else out or making anybody else happy; I was not happy.”

Despite their separation, Arora emphasised that she and the Daraar actor have continued co-parenting their 22-year-old son.

For the unversed, the former power couple parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.