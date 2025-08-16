Sydney Sweeney draws backlash with new move amid controversy

Sydney Sweeney angered her followers once again with her latest social media move amid her ongoing controversy.
The 27-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday, August 15, and shared a series of pictures of herself partying with friends.
The Euphoria star notably opted for jeans with a white T-shirt for her outfit at the club while she sang and danced with her friends.
“Duval diaries,” she wrote in the caption, referring to Duval County in Florida.
Several social media users gathered in the comments and expressed their outrage on the Anything But You actress, calling her tone-deaf for not addressing the backlash she has been facing.
One such user wrote, “notice how all of her friends are white and blonde” while another added, “It was so much more easier to like her and defend her before these adds . She had not just a malefan base but a female one too. Well now she can say goodbye to most of her female da base.”
A third chimed in, “Whoops forgot I was still following you.”
Fans also boycotted Sweeney’s latest released movie, Americana, in the light of her American Eagle ad controversy.
