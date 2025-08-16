'Freaky Friday 3' already in development?

'Freakier Friday' reunites Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis after 22 years

Nisha Ganatra, who just made a sequel of the 2003’s popular film Freaky Friday, has already teased the third sequel.

The second entry released globally in theatres on August 8 and following its release, the creator has shared her thoughts on a third film.

During a chat with Screen Rant, Nisha was asked if she would make a follow-up movie by the name Freakiest Friday.

She responded saying, "Freakiest Friday... What would it be? I mean, more swaps, right? Probably a six-way swap.”

Ganatra’s response gave a hint that she might have liked the idea and title. She further added, "We'd definitely have Manny Jacinto and Chad Michael Murray switching places. We all need that!"

The 2025 comedy film reunites Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Harmon and Ryan Malgarini after 22 years.

Freakier Friday continues the story after two decades where Lohan’s character Anna’s blended family faces new challengers.

Anna and Tess, played by Curtis, discover their past may be repeating the with the next generation.

Ganatra’s directed film also marks as Lindsay’s first major project after her break.