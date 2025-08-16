‘House of Cards’ star Dan Ziskie dies at 80

Dan Ziskie, the veteran actor known for his roles in the House of Cards and Treme, has passed away at the age of 80.

The American actor and photographer breathed his last on July 21, in New York City after battling with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Ziskie’s family confirmed his passing via an obituary, which reads, "Dan was a man of remarkable talent and a keen observer of life."

"He was as vibrant and multifaceted as the characters he portrayed on stage and screen," his family wrote, adding, they "will miss him deeply."

The late actor was best known for his recurring role as Vice President Jim Mathews on Netflix's House of Cards from 2013-2017 after playing C.J. Liquori on the final three seasons of HBO’s Treme from 2011-2013.

He also appeared in Chappelle's Show, Person of Interest, The Blacklist, 24. His films credit includes Zebrahead (1992) and Adventures in Babysitting (1987), among others.

Before stepping into the world of films and shows, the Mercy actor worked on Broadway productions in New York, where he was an understudy in Morning's at Seven in 1980.

His other Broadway credits include I'm Not Rappaport and After the Fall and I’m Not Ready.

Ziskie is survived by his brother David and his wife Cynthia, along with his nephews Jesse, Brett and Austin and their six children.