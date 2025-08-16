‘Freaky Friday’ director voices disappointment over sequel snub

Freaky Friday director Mark Waters opened up about how it felt not being part of the sequel, Freakier Friday.

While the new part saw the return of many original cast member including Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray, it didn’t bring back original filmmaker.

In an interview with Variety, the Mean Girls director said that not being present on the set wasn't for lack of interest instead, "Unfortunately, I was not invited to the party."

"I did raise my hand and say I'd love to be involved somehow, even in a kind of godfather aspect or executive producer. But I was not extended an invitation," he added.

Waters expressed his bittersweet acceptance of the situation that while on one hand he is "very supportive of them making a great new movie," on the other he wished to have been involved in the making.

"I sort of compartmentalise it for myself. I need to devote my energy to keep making new, original things that are going to be hits and people can remake them in 20 years," he added.

The director also shared how his co-stars and team reacted to his absence from Freakier Friday, saying they use to ask him, "'Where the hell are you, Waters?' I have not forsaken you! I'm sorry."

The new film was directed by Nisha Ganatra. It finds mother-daughter duo Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) once again swapping bodies, though not with each other this time.

Freakier Friday is now running in theatres.