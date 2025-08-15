Denzel Washington shares major update about retirement from acting

Denzel Washington has recently shared major update about retirement from acting.

The Gladiator II star reflected on his career plans while promoting his new movie, Highest 2 Lowest in a new interview with Revolt.

“Figuring out what the future is. Been talking about retirement… I don’t know if that’s where God has been leading me, but it feels like he’s been telling me, ‘I got you where I want you,’” explained the 70-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Denzel pointed out that his renewed faith has reshaped his purpose on and off screen.

“It looks like the face of God. It looks like the fifth chapter this morning from the book of Revelations,” he replied, referring to the Bible.

The Equalizer actor told the outlet, “Just growing—in faith, in strength, and understanding, simplicity. Cutting the fat; getting rid of stuff—a lot of stuff.”

Interestingly, the Hollywood legend received his minister’s license last year as he posted video footage of his baptism on YouTube in December.

Denzel, who has been working in the industry for more than five decades, added, “In the meantime, taking the gift that I’ve been given and finding the good in it, and finding the God in it.”

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Spike Lee directed movie, starring along with A$AP, Jeffrey Wright, Dean Winters and more.

The movie has been released in theatres today (August 15) and will then premiere on Apple TV+ on September 5.