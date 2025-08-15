Sophie Turner makes surprising confession about a celebrity breakup

Sophie Turner details shocking story about a ‘crazy’ breakup

Sophie Turner experienced a breakup firsthand which she had surprisingly turned out to be a reason for.

The 29-year-old actress shared a “crazy” story from an afterparty post Comin-Con event in San Diego years ago, where she ran into an A-lister couple who ended up breaking their engagement.

The Games of Thrones star appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, August 14, and revealed that her little favour to a friend at the afterparty “went really south really quick.”

“She saw this actor she, like, loved,” Turner explained, without naming names to avoid getting “in trouble.”

So the friend asked Turner to “say hi” to the actor and she waved at him from afar.

However, the wave became more than just a simple gesture as, “Later on, I see this girl looking at me and she’s a famous actress. And I go, ‘I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.'”

The Joan actress then “dance[d] on over” to the woman but she asked her, “Can you stop f–king flirting with my fiancé?”

As she asked who her fiancé was, the woman “point[ed] at the guy” Turner had waved to.

“I have no idea who this man is,” Turner insisted. “Turns out, they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]. I didn’t realize I held this power.”

Turner reached out to the A-lister later to pay her “respect[s].”