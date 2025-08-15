‘Superman’ cast talks about facing pressure in new DC Universe

A month later since Superman was released in theatres, the film is now set to come in digital form with plenty of bonus features with it.

From these behind-the-scenes, one of the featurette titled, A New Era: DC Takes Off, features Gunn and Peter Safran, co-head DC Studios and cast members such as David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), and Isabela Merced (Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl), address the ambitious plan.

"I think we're making some really cool stuff that's gonna be worth waiting for and worth getting hyped about," Corenswet says. "This is a new Superman, a new phase."

"The bar is high, pressure's on, but this team is ready to rise to the challenge," Brosnahan adds.

Fillion notes, "We're at the forefront, on the front lines."

The logline of the film states, Superman picks up in the midst of Clark Kent/Kal-El's run as the Man of Steel, Earth's strongest metahuman. As the hero becomes embroiled in conflicts both foreign and domestic, tech billionaire Lex Luthor implements his plans to do away with Superman for good.

Coming up on the DCU's lineup are Peacemaker season 2 on HBO Max August 21, Supergirl in theatres on June 26, 2026, Lanterns on HBO Max currently filming, and Clay face in theatres starting to film later this year.