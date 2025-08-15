Ron Howard's 'Eden' unveils new trailer, showcasing star-studded cast

A new teaser trailer for Eden, directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, has been released ahead of its August 22 premiere in the United States.

The film tells the story of a group of outsiders who settle on a remote island, only to discover that their greatest threat isn't the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other.

The movie draws inspiration from real events that took place on Floreana Island in the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, in 1929. A group of European settlers arrived on the island seeking a fresh start, but their utopian dream quickly turned into chaos as internal conflicts arose.

Ron Howard became fascinated with this story 15 years ago during a family trip to the Galápagos and has since worked to bring it to life on the big screen.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, and Daniel Brühl. The trailer showcases the tension and conflict that arises when these characters, each with their own ambitions and desires, clash on the island.

Eden premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, receiving mixed reviews from critics. While some praised its ambition and performances, others found the film chaotic and emotionally distant.

The movie currently holds a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.