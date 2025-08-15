Sophie Turner makes first appearance after shutting down mom-shamer

Sophie Turner made a stylish return to the spotlight after hitting back at one mom-shamer with a savage response.

Stepping out in New York City on Thursday, August 14, the Game of Thrones alum was dressed to the nines in a snake-print dress that showed off her curves.

The mother of two stunned the onlookers in look seven from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's Fall 2025 collection.

The Do Revenge actress' latest outing marked her first public appearance since a social media user criticised her for attending an Oasis concert.

Recently the blonde beauty posted several photos and a video of herself having a fun night out at an Oasis concert on Instagram.

However, one commenter didn’t seem pleased with the star’s post as they comment, "Lmfao i think she has forgotten that she has two kids."

Turner, who recently finalised her divorce from former husband Joe Jonas, personally responded to the comment on Thursday, August 7, writing, "ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves."

"So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day," she added.

Turner and Jonas share two daughters, Willa, five, and Delphine, three. For the unversed, the former couple tied the knot after three years of dating in 2019, and were married for four years before getting a divorce in September 2024.