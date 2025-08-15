Timothee Chalamet collaborating with Spike Lee for upcoming movie?

Spike Lee has recently shut down feud rumours with Timothee Chalamet, saying there’s no rivalry between them.

The Oscar-winning movie-maker also expressed his interest to work with Wonka star while speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

The Malcolm X director lauded Chalamet, mentioning he’s a “good guy, he’s a real [Knicks] fan, he’s a great actor”.

“We’ve talked about doing a movie together once his schedule clears up,” said the American movie-maker.

However, he quipped, “The next four or five years.”

Interestingly, Lee and Chalamet are often spotted together courtside at New York Knicks games.

The Highest 2 Lowest director added that their upcoming movie will “have nothing to do with sports”.

For now, Chalamet seems to be packed as he will be going on a press tour later this year for his forthcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

The American-French actor will also shoot James Mangold’s next movie, High Side, as well as filming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, which will release in theatres in December 2026.

Meanwhile, Lee also has many projects under his belt. Currently, he’s promoting his new movie, Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright.

He’s also working on his upcoming movies, Prince of Cats and Da Understudy.