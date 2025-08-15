Timothee Chalamet collaborating with Spike Lee for upcoming movie?

Spike Lee has recently shut down feud rumours with Timothee Chalamet, saying there’s no rivalry between them.
The Oscar-winning movie-maker also expressed his interest to work with Wonka star while speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
The Malcolm X director lauded Chalamet, mentioning he’s a “good guy, he’s a real [Knicks] fan, he’s a great actor”.
“We’ve talked about doing a movie together once his schedule clears up,” said the American movie-maker.
However, he quipped, “The next four or five years.”
Interestingly, Lee and Chalamet are often spotted together courtside at New York Knicks games.
The Highest 2 Lowest director added that their upcoming movie will “have nothing to do with sports”.
For now, Chalamet seems to be packed as he will be going on a press tour later this year for his forthcoming movie, Marty Supreme.
The American-French actor will also shoot James Mangold’s next movie, High Side, as well as filming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, which will release in theatres in December 2026.
Meanwhile, Lee also has many projects under his belt. Currently, he’s promoting his new movie, Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright.
He’s also working on his upcoming movies, Prince of Cats and Da Understudy.
Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy leads new Netflix drama 'Steve' with intense role: Watch
Hollywood actor discusses one movie from the filmography he watches the most
Timothée Chalamet and Gwyenth Paltrow starrer will hit theaters on 2025 Christmas Day
American movie-maker reflects on Margot Robbie’s return in new DC Universe
'It's About Time': One fan-favourite character is on his way back to the Forrester mansion
James Gunn and John Cena unveil exciting details about 'Peacemaker' season 2