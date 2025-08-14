Pedro Pascal makes shocking confession following success of 'Fantastic Four'

Pedro Pascal marks Marvel debut as Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic

Pedro Pascal has made a surprising confession about himself.

The 50-year-old recently made his Marvel debut as Mister Fantastic aka Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the new action sci-fi turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Following the success of the film, Pascal spoke to NME for their "Soundtrack of My Life" segment, where he unveiled which song he wants to be played at his funeral.

During the chat, the Last of Us star confessed being a huge fan of the 1980s popular singer Prince and hence, he wants Purple Rain to be played during his cremation.

Pedro also recalled the day he found about Prince’s death.

“Prince is the f****** greatest. I was in London when I found out that he died. I was in a hotel and I had already ordered room service.”

He shared, “Someone came to the door, and I was crying. They asked if I was okay, so I told them the truth and then they started crying too. We hugged. It was a moment.”

Besides starring in Fantastic Four, the Chilean American actor also featured in a romantic comedy titled Materialists alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans.