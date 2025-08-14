Sharon Stone gets honest about raising three young sons

Sharon Stone has recently shared her secret to raising three sons after red carpet appearance at the Nobody 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

The Basic Instinct actress opened up her relation with “three unbelievably wonderful young men” during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote her new movie.

Elaborating on how values helped her lay the foundation for raising her sons, Sharon told the host, “I wouldn't have survived without the values.”

Beauty actress pointed out that she “wouldn't be a sober, healthy, working mom who was able to take three adopted kids — which is just different and do it by myself with the help of wonderful nannies if I didn't come from grounded, moral values”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon shared how she and other modern parents had to navigate amid “the difficult climates”.

“My kids were off school during COVID. We all went through this. Our kids are online and then they are confused about their value systems,” remarked the Running Wild actress.

She continued, “It’s been a complicated period to raise children.”

When asked about her sons’ appearance at Nobody 2 premiere on August 11, the actress further said, “I see these pictures of them … All of us on the red carpet. I called them all last night, and we were all talking about it.”

“I just told each one of them how proud I was of them because I looked at them as individuals in that picture. Grounded, centered, handsome, organised. I was so proud of them,” stated Sharon.

Meanwhile, the actress added, “I said to my youngest, I said, ‘You know what? We did it.’ And he said, ‘Mom, we’re a family that weathered the storm.'”